PM Modi Greets Indian Diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas

Prime Minister Modi has conveyed his best wishes to the Indian diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, acknowledging their commendable dedication to preserving India's rich heritage and enhancing global connections.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, Greetings on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. This is a day to celebrate the contributions and achievements of the Indian diaspora worldwide. Their dedication towards preserving our rich heritage and strengthening global ties is commendable. They embody the spirit of India across the globe, fostering a sense of unity and diversity.

PM Modi also appreciated them for embodying the spirit of India across the globe, fostering a sense of unity and diversity. Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas is celebrated on 9th January every year to mark the contribution of the overseas Indian Community to the development of India.

January 9 was choosen as the day to celebrate this occasion since it was on this day in 1915 that Mahatma Gandhi, the greatest Pravasi, returned to Indian from South Africa.

