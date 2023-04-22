PM Modi greets on Eid-ul-Fitr; wishes for people's health, well-being

New Delhi [India], April 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and prayed for the health and well-being of the people.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May the spirit of harmony and compassion be furthered in our society. I also pray for everyone's wonderful health and well-being. Eid Mubarak!"

Meanwhile, the beautiful glimpses of people offering namaz nationwide emit positivity.

Visuals from Delhi were a sight to behold. People hugged each other after offering namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

Speaking to , a man who came to offer namaz said, "I extend my wishes to the entire country on the occasion of Eid. This is a very important occasion after 30 days of fasting. We are happy right now and special arrangements are made for the morning namaz. Delicious food items will be made in our houses today."

"Eid-Ul-Fitr sends the message of peace, brotherhood, humty and love. I wish all evils are removed from the country and happiness spreads everywhere. I wish the nation keeps moving forward and keeps prospering," he added.

He stressed that the country comes first and that everyone is "Hindust first (Indian first).

Another man, G R Siddique from Ghaziabad said, "Today is a very happy day. Namaz is being offered everywhere in India with love."

Sending a message of brotherhood across communities, he said that Hindus and Muslims should spread the message across the globe.

The month of Ramzan was filled with purity and compassion for all and now the festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr is being celebrated across the country.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad used to wait for news of sightings of the crescent moon as it narrated the beginning of a new month.

Ending the holy month of Ramzan and starting a new spiritual journey also marks the beginning of a new Islamic year.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the month-long Ramzan fasting and the beginning of Shawwal which is the tenth month per the Islamic calendar. Since the observance of the moon is essential for ending Ramzan month and celebrating Eid, it is celebrated in different parts on different days usually with a one-day difference.

