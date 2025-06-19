PM Modi greets Rahul Gandhi on birthday, wishes for his long and healthy life

New Delhi, June 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended warm birthday wishes to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, as the latter turned 55.

Gandhi was born on June 19, 1970, at Delhi's Holy Family Hospital, the eldest child of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Birthday greetings to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life."

Several Union Ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, also conveyed their greetings on social media.

Rajnath Singh posted, "Greetings to the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Shri Rahul Gandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life."

Taking to X, Nitin Gadkari wrote, "Extending my heartfelt birthday wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh Shri Rahul Gandhi ji. May this occasion bring joy, and the year ahead be filled with health and prosperity."

Rahul Gandhi's political lineage traces back to India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. He is the grandson of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the son of Rajiv Gandhi, India's sixth Prime Minister. His paternal grandfather, Feroze Gandhi, hailed from Gujarat and belonged to the Parsi community.

Marking the occasion, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) is organising a large-scale job fair at New Delhi's Talkatora Stadium.

The event, which coincides with Gandhi's birthday, is expected to host over 100 companies and multinational corporations, offering more than 5,000 job opportunities across sectors.

The IYC stated the initiative aims to help young job seekers connect directly with employers and secure employment.

