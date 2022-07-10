PM Modi greets the nation on Eid-ul-Adha, security beefed up in several states

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Modi wishes that the festival inspired everyone to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind.

President Ram Nath Kovind also extend his wishes in Hindi and Urdu. People across the country were seen offering namaz on the occasion. Security has also been beefed up on several states. Meanwhile, Police in UP has asked the Muslim community to avoid slaughtering animals in the open, except the designated spots.