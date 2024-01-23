PM Modi hails Bharat Ratna to ex-Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur

New Delhi, Jan 23 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his happiness over the decision to confer the Bharat Ratna posthumously to the pioneer of social justice and former Chief Minister of Bihar, Karpoori Thakur (Jan 24, 1924 to Feb 17, 1988).

Modi said that on the occasion of Karpoori Thakur’s birth centenary, this decision will make the countrymen proud. His unwavering commitment and visionary leadership for the upliftment of the backward and the deprived has left an indelible mark on the socio-political scenario of India, the Prime Minister said.

Earlier, a statement issued by the President’s Secretariat said, “The President has been pleased to award Bharat Ratna to Shri Karpoori Thakur (posthumously).”

January 24 is the birth anniversary of late Karpoori Thakur. The Central government is going to organise a big programme at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary on Wednesday, in which Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will be present.

Karpoori Thakur served two terms as the Chief Minister of Bihar, first from December 1970 to June 1971, and then from June 1977 to April 1979. He was popularly known as 'Jan Nayak'.

