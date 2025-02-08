PM Modi Hails BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi Election 2025, Says 'Development and Good Governance Triumph'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the Bharatiya Janata Party's resounding win in the Delhi elections, describing it as a victory for governance and development. With this triumph, the BJP is poised to establish a government in the city for the first time in 27 years.

"Jana Shakti is paramount! Development wins, good governance triumphs. I bow to my dear sisters and brothers of Delhi for this resounding and historic mandate to BJP. We are humbled and honoured to receive these blessings. It is our guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi, improving the overall quality of life for the people and ensuring that Delhi has a prime role to play in building a Viksit Bharat", said PM Modi in a post X.

As of 2:45 pm, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 13 seats and was leading in 34 others, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, won 11 seats and was leading in 12 more. The halfway mark for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is set at 36 seats.

