PM Modi hails fish farmer for bringing aquatic turnaround in Jharkhand's Gumla district

Bhopal, July 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spotlighted a compelling example of grassroots transformation, including a poignant story from Gumla district in Jharkhand - a region once shadowed by Maoist violence that now glows with the promise of peace and livelihood.

The Prime Minister shared the journey of Om Prakash Sahu, a former youth from Basia block who once stood at the precipice of violence but chose a different path.

Amid threats and isolation, Sahu took up fish farming, gradually steering others toward peaceful employment.

His determination sparked a quiet revolution - turning a conflict-ridden zone into a hub of aquatic entrepreneurship. Once marked by deserted villages and widespread migration, Gumla has witnessed a steady turnaround.

Sahu's initiative, bolstered by the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, opened avenues for training, infrastructure, and financial support, leading to the creation of multiple fishponds across the block.

"Today, over 150 families in Basia - including many who were once part of Maoist groups - have embraced aquaculture. They now enjoy dignified livelihoods within their own villages and are contributing to local employment," the Prime Minister said.

"If the path is right and there is trust in the mind, the lamp of development can be lit even in the most difficult circumstances," he added.

The transformation of Gumla reflects the wider narrative PM Modi emphasised in Mann Ki Baat; how resilience, coupled with government-backed schemes, can redirect lives from despair to productivity.

His remarks drew attention not only to individual courage but also to the enabling role of targeted development policies.

As the country nears the 78th Independence Day, the Prime Minister's message resonated deeply: that true freedom lies not just in governance but in empowering citizens to rewrite their own stories.

The example of Gumla stands as a beacon- where darkness once reigned, the light of hope now flickers through community-led change and state support.

