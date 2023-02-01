PM Modi hails Nirmala Sitharaman's 2023 Budget says, it will fulfill dreams of farmers and middle class

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the “first budget of Amrit Kaal” and said that it would lay a strong foundation for building a developed India. The Prime Minister said that the budget gives priority to the deprived and will fulfill the dreams of the aspirational society, the farmers and middle class. “This year's Budget infuses new energy to India's development trajectory”, he said. “Those toiling traditionally through their hands for the country, 'Vishvakarma' are the creators of this country. For the first time scheme related to training & support for 'Vishvakarma' has been brought in the budget”, the prime minister added.

"The government has taken several steps to make the lives of women, in rural and urban areas, easy. Women's self-help groups will further enhance them. Special savings scheme will be started empowering women in households," the PM said.Among the key takeaways of the Budget are big incentives under the new income tax regime and a big push in capex. As the Finance Minister presented the Budget, equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty gained momentum in morning trade. The income tax rebate limit in the new regime has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh. The new tax regime will now be the default tax regime. The FM also reduced the number of tax slabs in the new tax regime.