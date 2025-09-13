PM Modi hails Northeast's role in freedom struggle, recalls Bhupen Hazarika's wartime songs

Guwahati, Sep 13 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the country's northeastern region for its immense contribution to India’s freedom struggle and national defence, underscoring that countless people from the region made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

The Prime Minister said this while speaking at the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, an occasion marked by cultural tributes and the unveiling of projects honouring the legacy of the late legendary singer.

PM Modi's visit to Assam formed part of a broader tour of the Northeast, aimed at highlighting the region’s cultural heritage and reaffirming its central role in India’s journey of nation-building.

In his address, the Prime Minister recalled how initiatives such as the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav have helped revive and showcase the glorious history of the Northeast, bringing to light stories of unsung heroes who fought for independence and defended the country’s borders.

He pointed out that cultural events like the Asthalakhmi Mahotsav in Delhi had projected the artistic and literary might of Assam and other northeastern states, strengthening their place in the national mainstream.

Paying rich tributes to Bhupen Hazarika, PM Modi drew attention to the singer’s enduring contributions that transcended music.

Referring to the 1962 war with China, he said Bhupen Hazarika’s patriotic songs infused courage in soldiers and ordinary citizens alike, keeping spirits high during a period of national crisis.

“Those songs infused courage and energy into the nation, and that spirit is alive even today,” PM Modi remarked.

Linking the legacy of cultural pride with contemporary challenges, the Prime Minister cited Operation Sindoor as a recent example of India’s firm resolve in confronting adversaries. He stressed that the zeal, creativity, and patriotism of the people of Assam and the Northeast remain undiminished, continuing to inspire the nation as it marches toward building a ‘New India'.

As part of the centenary celebrations, the government has announced the completion of a museum dedicated to Bhupen Hazarika’s vision within a year, along with other commemorative projects to preserve and promote his work.

PM Modi underlined that Assam’s cultural heritage and patriotic spirit are inseparable from India’s identity, declaring: “New India will never spare its enemies.”

