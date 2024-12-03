PM Modi hails rise in tiger population, addition of 57th reserve

New Delhi, Dec 3 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the rise in the country’s Tiger population over the years and hoped the big cats will continue to thrive as a result of the government’s conservation efforts.

“Wonderful news for environment lovers, in line with our centuries old ethos of caring for nature. Thanks to collective efforts, India's Tiger population has been increasing over time and I am sure this spirit will continue in the times to come,” said PM Modi in a message on social media platform X.

His comment came in response to Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav’s post announcing the creation of the country’s 57th tiger reserve, acknowledging PM Modi’s emphasis on wildlife protection.

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Yadav headlined his post “Caring for conservation!” and said, “We continue to make great strides in conserving our tigers. India has added the 57th tiger reserve to its tally.”

Commending the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s conservation efforts, Yadav said, “The latest to join the list is Ratapani Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. As a country of nature lovers and worshippers, India offers the best habitat for the big cat. The feat is a result of the emphasis laid by PM Shri @narendramodi ji on wildlife protection alongside economic progress.”

The Environment Minister attached a tiger’s photo along with a map highlighting the area of Ratapani Tiger Reserve and said, “I commend @ntca_india for its relentless efforts in tiger conservation. I also congratulate the people of Madhya Pradesh and wildlife lovers across the country.”

According to the Ministry, the tiger population in the country has increased to 3,682 (range 3167-3925), as per the All India Tiger Estimation done in 2022.

In comparison, the 2018 estimation put the tiger population at 2,967 (range 2603-3346) and the 2014 estimation showed a population of 2,226 (range 1945-2491).

A government statement said the tiger population is increasing at a rate of 6 per cent per annum when consistently sampled areas are compared.

