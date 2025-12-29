PM Modi hails start of stitched-ship INSV Kaundinya's maiden voyage to Oman

New Delhi, Dec 29 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the initiative behind a ship built using the ancient Indian stitched-ship technique, embarking on her maiden voyage from Porbandar to Muscat, Oman.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Wonderful to see that INSV Kaundinya is embarking on her maiden voyage from Porbandar to Muscat, Oman. Built using the ancient Indian stitched-ship technique, this ship highlights India's rich maritime traditions. I congratulate the designers, artisans, shipbuilders and the Indian Navy for their dedicated efforts in bringing this unique vessel to life.”

“My best wishes to the crew for a safe and memorable journey, as they retrace our historic links with the Gulf region and beyond,” he said.

The PM’s social media post was reposted by the Indian Navy.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said that PM Modi congratulated the designers, artisans, shipbuilders and the Indian Navy for their dedicated efforts in bringing INSV Kaundinya to life.

The vessel was lagged off from Porbandar, Gujarat, for Muscat, Oman, symbolically retracing the historic maritime routes that connected India with the wider Indian Ocean world for millennia, said an official in a statement.

Named after the legendary mariner Kaundinya, who is believed to have sailed from India to Southeast Asia in ancient times, the ship embodies India's historic role as a maritime nation.

A statement issued by the Indian Navy said that INSV Kaundinya is inspired by depictions of ancient Indian ships and constructed entirely using traditional stitched-plank techniques.

It represents a rare convergence of history, craftsmanship and modern naval expertise. Unlike contemporary vessels, her wooden planks are stitched together using coconut coir rope and sealed with natural resins, reflecting a shipbuilding tradition once prevalent along India’s coasts and across the Indian Ocean.

This technology enabled Indian mariners to undertake long-distance voyages to West Asia, Africa and Southeast Asia long before the advent of modern navigation and metallurgy, said the statement.

The project was undertaken through a tripartite MoU between the Ministry of Culture and the Navy as part of India's efforts to rediscover and revive indigenous knowledge systems.

Built by traditional artisans under the guidance of master shipwright Babu Sankaran and supported by extensive research, design and testing by the Indian Navy and academic institutions, the vessel is fully seaworthy and capable of oceanic navigation.

The Indian Navy formally inducted and named the Ancient Stitched ship as INSV Kaundinya on May 21 at a ceremonial event held at Naval Base, Karwar.

Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat presided over the event as the Chief Guest, marking the culmination of an extraordinary project that celebrates India's rich shipbuilding heritage.

INSV Kaundinya is a stitched sail ship, based on a 5th-century CE ship depicted in the paintings of Ajanta Caves.

