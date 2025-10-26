PM Modi hails young creators reviving Sanskrit, spirituality, culture through social media

New Delhi, Oct 26 In the 127th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the creativity of India's youth and their deepening connection with the nation's cultural roots.

He particularly praised young content creators who are giving a modern identity to Sanskrit, spirituality, philosophy, and music through social media platforms.

"As soon as we hear the name of Sanskrit, what comes to our mind is - our 'religious texts', 'Vedas', 'Upanishads', 'Puranas', scriptures, ancient knowledge and science, spirituality and philosophy. However, alongside all of these, at one time, Sanskrit was also a language of communication," PM Modi said.

"In that era, studies and research were conducted in Sanskrit. Dramatic performances were also staged in Sanskrit. But unfortunately, during the period of servitude and also after independence, Sanskrit has consistently suffered from neglect," he added.

He noted that due to this neglect, interest in Sanskrit among the younger generation had gradually declined.

"But friends, times are changing, and so are the times for Sanskrit. The world of culture and social media has lent Sanskrit a new lease of life. These days, many young people are doing very interesting work related to Sanskrit," he added.

Highlighting examples, PM Modi said, "If you go to social media, you will see many reels where young people are seen speaking in and about Sanskrit. Many even teach Sanskrit through their social media channels. One such young content creator is Bhai Yash Salunke. What's special about Yash is that he is both a content creator and a cricketer. His reel on playing cricket while speaking in Sanskrit has been very popular."

He also mentioned the efforts of sisters Kamala and Janhavi, describing their work as "fantastic", adding, "These two sisters create content on spirituality, philosophy, and music."

"There is another young person's channel on Instagram called 'Sanskrit Chhatroham'. The young person who runs this channel not only provides information related to Sanskrit, but also makes humorous videos in Sanskrit. Young people really like these videos in Sanskrit. Many of you may have also seen Samashti's videos. Samashti presents her songs in Sanskrit in myriad ways. Another young person is Bhavesh Bhimnathani. Bhavesh talks about Sanskrit shlokas, spiritual philosophy, and principles," PM Modi noted.

The Prime Minister said that language is a key vehicle of culture and values.

"Language is the carrier of the values and traditions of any civilisation. Sanskrit has fulfilled this duty for thousands of years. It is pleasing to observe that some young people are now fulfilling their duty towards Sanskrit as well," he added.

