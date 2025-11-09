PM Modi hails youth fitness surge as BJP leaders Tejasvi Surya, Annamalai conquer Ironman 70.3 Goa

Panaji, Nov 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated India's rising fitness fervour on Sunday, spotlighting the fifth edition of IRONMAN 70.3 Goa as a beacon of the #FitIndia movement.

In a tweet from his official X handle, PM Modi congratulated thousands of participants, particularly lauding two BJP youth icons—Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and Tamil Nadu BJP leader K. Annamalai—for crossing the finish line of the gruelling triathlon.

"Glad to see increased participation by our youth in events like Ironman 70.3, which was held in Goa today. Such events contribute towards #FitIndia movement. Congratulations to everyone who took part. Delighted that two of our young Party colleagues, Annamalai and Tejasvi Surya, are among those who have successfully completed the Ironman Triathlon," PM Modi posted, tagging the duo.

The message, shared at 3:17 PM IST, amassed over 20,000 likes and 600 replies within hours, underscoring PM Modi's personal push for holistic wellness since launching #FitIndia in 2019.

The event, flagged off by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant from Miramar Beach, drew over 1,300 athletes from 31 countries— a 20 per cent jump from last year—plunging into the Arabian Sea for a 1.9 km swim. Competitors then cycled 90 km through Goa's lush coastal roads before a punishing 21.1 km run, totalling 113 km under blistering tropical sun.

Uzbekistan's Konstantin Belousov clinched the men's elite title in an impressive 4:25:47, while the UK's Ellie Garrett dominated the women's in 4:58:32. Among amateurs, a standout Indian trio—veterans of multiple IRONMANs—clocked 6:07:06 to finish 140th overall.

Surya's back-to-back triumph—his second consecutive finish—marked him as the first public representative to earn the IRONMAN moniker twice here, clocking around 6:30 hours based on prior benchmarks.

"A strong finish to my second Ironman 70.3, made all the more special because I did it alongside my dear brother @annamalai_k," Surya tweeted post-race, crediting PM Modi's vision for inspiring "a new wave of health, discipline."

Annamalai, 40, became only the second Indian politician to bag the title, embodying resilience after his rigorous training amid party duties.

Race Director Deepak Raj hailed the growth: "From 62 nations across five editions, Goa's IRONMAN is now Asia's premier half-distance showcase."

Actress Saiyami Kher, the event ambassador, echoed the sentiment, noting how such races blend adventure with community spirit. PM Modi's endorsement amplifies #FitIndia's reach, aligning elite endurance with grassroots yoga drives. As participants donned finisher jackets amid cheers, the Goa spectacle reinforced India's global fitness narrative—one pedal stroke at a time.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor