PM Modi has accepted his defeat in Haryana, don't want to lose seats in Maharashtra: Lamba

New Delhi, Oct 5 As Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi is set to launch a series of initiatives in Maharashtra for agricultural development and urban infrastructure, the All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba on Saturday said that PM Modi has accepted his defeat in Haryana, don't want to lose seats in Maharashtra.

In Washim, PM Modi will inaugurate several projects related to agriculture and animal husbandry valued at approximately Rs 23,300 crore. PM Modi will disburse the 18th instalment of the PM-Kishan Samman Nidhi, a financial support scheme for farmers. It will benefit around 9.4 crore farmers across the country.

Talking to IANS, Lamba said, "PM Modi has accepted his defeat in the Haryana. He can clearly see that he is going to be ousted from his 10-year-old double-engine government. This ouster has been decided by the farmers, the educated unemployed of Haryana, the youth and the ones who dream of going to the border on the issues of inflation and unemployment."

Lamba asserted that the Congress would form a stable government with a full majority in Haryana. The historic results will shock everyone.

"As you can see if there is any decrease in numbers, then their game will start. In more than 10 states, they have done the work of destabilising and toppling the elected governments. They are putting their efforts in Karnataka as well. So, PM Modi has accepted his defeat and is worried about the Maharashtra seat," she added.

Lamba said that PM Modi knows it if the government falls in Maharashtra after Haryana. Then, the government in Delhi will also fall.

A total of 20,632 polling booths have been set up for the election amid tight security and polling will continue till 6 PM. While the Congress is banking on "strong anti-incumbency" against the BJP, the latter on its "good performance and achievements" of the last 10 years.

Among top leaders on the ballot are Chief Minister Saini from Ladwa, Congress stalwart Hooda from his stronghold Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, former minister and BJP’s Ambala Cantonment candidate Anil Vij, former BJP finance minister Capt Abhimanyu from Narnaund, former state BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar from Badli and former BJP minister Ranjit Singh, who is in the fray as an Independent from Rania.

