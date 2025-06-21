PM Modi held 200 rallies in Bihar, each costing Rs 100 crore: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, June 21 After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Siwan, Bihar, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav alleged that he (PM Modi) has held 200 rallies in Bihar in the last five elections, each costing Rs 100 crore of taxpayers’ money.

“The cost of one rally by the Prime Minister from government funds, i.e., from the public’s pocket, is Rs 100 crore. In the last five elections, the Prime Minister has held over 200 rallies and public meetings in Bihar. So, the total expenditure from the public’s pocket is: Rallies/Public Meetings: 200; Cost per rally: Rs 100 crore; Total Cost: 200 × 100 = Rs 20,000 crore! YES! ₹20,000 CRORE!!!!!!!,” the LoP wrote on his X handle.

Tejashwi Yadav also alleged that the event may be labelled a government function, but the real purpose is election campaigning.

“In these so-called government programs, the Prime Minister comes to Bihar not to talk about the achievements or failures of the 11-year NDA government at the Centre or the 20-year NDA rule in Bihar, but solely to abuse the opposition and spends Rs 100 crore from the public’s pocket on each such event,” he claimed.

He added, “What would you call those who cleverly use thousands of crores from the public’s pocket just to promote themselves and polish their image? If you cannot give anything to a poor state like Bihar, then why are you taking from it?”

He further alleged that those who loot Rs 20,000 crore from the people of Bihar through rallies, and then try to pose as honest saviours and ‘messiahs’.

“And yes! Those who pick the public’s pocket are called pickpockets, not helpers, right?” the LoP claimed.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi also criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after his government announced a major hike in social security pensions, from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100 monthly, for widows, the elderly, and persons with disabilities.

Calling the move a “copycat” decision, Tejashwi claimed that it was the RJD’s promise.

“We raised this demand two months ago, and now NDA is merely replicating it. I forced the government to increase the pension; this is the Mahagathbandhan effect,” he said.

Tejashwi backed his claim by sharing video clips from 2014, 2024, and March 2025, where he demanded pension increases and social support.

He also attacked the state government’s handling of urban flooding, alleging inaction despite repeated announcements.

He further took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying: “Now even JD-U tickets are being distributed by Amit Shah. What remains of Nitish Kumar’s leadership?”

