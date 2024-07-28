PM Modi highlights the revival of handloom industry in 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi, July 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address on Sunday, stressed the increased significance of the handloom industry across the country and lauded the efforts made by private companies and startups in promoting the sector.

Sharing a story about the transformation of over 250 women from Rohtak district in Haryana, PM Modi said, "Colours of prosperity have filled the lives of more than 250 women in the Rohtak district of Haryana. These women, associated with the Handloom industry earlier, used to run small shops and do minor work to make ends meet, but everyone has a desire to move forward, so they decide to join Unnati Self Help Groups (SHGs)."

Hailing the SHGs for their efforts, he said, "

PM Modi highlighted that similar efforts are being made by artisans across India to popularise traditional handloom products.

"Be it the Sambalpuri saree of Odisha, Maheshwari saree of MP, Maharashtra's Paithani or block prints of Vidharbha, be it Himachal's Bhuttico shawls and woollen clothes or Jammu and Kashmir's Kani Shawls, work of handloom artisans is popularised in every corner of the country," he added.

As National Handloom Day approaches on August 7, PM Modi noted the participation of private companies and startups in increasingly promoting sustainable fashion and handloom products through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other innovative methods.

"Startups like Kosha AI, Handloom India, D-Junk, Novatex, and Brahmaputra Fables are actively working to make these products more popular... You too, can upload your local products on social media with the name hashtag #MyProductMyPride. This small effort of yours will change the lives of many people," the Prime Minister said.

He also spoke about the growing popularity of Khadi, a fabric closely associated with the country's independence movement. He proudly announced that the turnover of the Khadi Village Industry has crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the first time, with a remarkable 400 per cent increase in sales.

Noting the surge in demand for Khadi and handloom products, the PM said, "This rising sale of Khadi and handloom is also creating a large number of new employment opportunities. Mostly women are associated with this industry, so they are the ones who are benefiting the most. I urge you once more… You must have many types of clothes, and if you have not bought Khadi clothes till now, start this year."

PM Modi urged everyone to embrace Khadi and handloom products, particularly during August, which symbolises Independence and revolution. He encouraged those who have not yet bought Khadi to start this year supporting local artisans and celebrating India's rich cultural heritage.

