PM Modi, HM Amit Shah should take responsibility for Pahalgam massacre: Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata, June 25 Trinamool Congress General Secretary and the Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee, on Wednesday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah should resign and take responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack.

He said that it is quite clear that the Pahalgam attack was a result of total intelligence failure.

“There is every reason for the Prime Minister and the Union Home to accept moral responsibility for the terror attack,” he said.

Speaking at a public rally in Diamond Harbour, Banerjee also alleged that while multi-party delegations were touring different countries justifying the Union government’s stand on terrorism, the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister were encouraging divisive politics within India.

He also accused national BJP leaders of especially targeting West Bengal with regard to communally divisive politics. “There was a clear attempt to create tension in West Bengal by misleading the people of the state,” Abhishek Banerjee said.

He said that the BJP will get a fitting reply in the state Assembly elections scheduled next year, and the party will end up with the worst-ever performance in the state since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“BJP ended the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, winning from 77 constituencies. They will end up below 50 in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls. I do not resort to forecasting generally. Before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, I predicted that we would win more seats in West Bengal than in 2019. My prediction proved correct after the results were declared,” Banerjee said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor