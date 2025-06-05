PM Modi-HM Shah doctrine crushes left-wing extremism, India nears Maoist-free status

New Delhi, June 5 In a series of hard-hitting blows to the decades-old Maoist insurgency, India has achieved unprecedented success in its mission to eliminate Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), thanks to the bold, resolute, and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The recent elimination of top Maoist commanders, including Central Committee Member Gautam alias Sudhakar and CPI-Maoist General Secretary Basavaraju, was hailed as a turning point in India’s internal security history.

Security forces on Thursday neutralised senior Maoist figure Sudhakar - also known as Tentu Laxmi Narsimha Chalam - in a fierce gun battle in the dense forests of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur. A veteran Maoist with over 30 years of involvement in insurgent operations across Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra, Sudhakar had a Rs 40 lakh bounty on his head. This success is being seen as another major setback for the outlawed CPI-Maoist, following the neutralisation of Basavaraju, who was eliminated on May 21 in a massive encounter that claimed 27 Maoist lives.

These tactical successes are the consequence of an unrelenting and strategically coherent campaign, which was launched under the government led by PM Modi. Backed by precise intelligence and highly trained units such as DRG, STF, and Cobra, the security forces have conducted surgical operations deep within the Maoist strongholds like the Indravati Tiger Reserve.

The scale of progress is staggering. Over the past six months alone, more than 150 high-profile Maoists have been eliminated in operations across Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Odisha. In Jharkhand's Latehar, the police and CRPF in a joint operation recently gunned down Pappu Lohra and Prabhat Ganjhu - top commanders of the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad - further crippling the Maoist command structure in the region.

These accomplishments are part of a larger, decade-long vision laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When he assumed office in 2014, Maoism had gripped over 120 districts. Security forces were frequently ambushed, and lawlessness reigned in vast areas of central India. Instead of short-term solutions, PM Modi declared Maoism as India’s most serious internal security threat and vowed a decisive and permanent defeat of the insurgency.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah turned that vision into action. His dual-pronged approach—relentless security operations combined with targeted development—has dismantled the ideological and operational foundations of the Maoist movement. Under his direction, the number of Maoist-affected districts has reduced from 126 in 2014 to just 38 today. Violent incidents have fallen by over 50 per cent, civilian casualties have dropped by 86 per cent, and security force deaths are down by 77 per cent.

What sets the Modi-Shah doctrine apart is its depth and foresight. Apart from aggressive military operations, the government has pushed massive development into neglected tribal areas. Roads, schools, mobile towers, and health centres now stand in once-isolated villages. Over Rs 6,500 crore has been allocated to modernise police forces and build infrastructure, while Rs 30 crore annually is provided to each most-affected district under the Special Central Assistance scheme.

Perhaps most remarkably, more than 8,000 Maoists have surrendered since 2014, thanks to a humane and rehabilitative policy that offers them a path back into society. It is a rare blend of strength and sensitivity, force and foresight, that defines PM Modi and HM Shah’s approach.

Experts say that India is moving steadily towards a Maoist-free status by early 2026. The world is witnessing what visionary leadership backed by ‘national will’ can accomplish, say security experts. Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have not only broken the backbone of the Maoist insurgency, but they have also restored hope, sovereignty, and peace to regions once gripped by fear.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor