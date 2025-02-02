PM Modi, HM Shah extend greetings on Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja

New Delhi, Feb 2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conveyed his best wishes to the nation on Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "Best wishes on the auspicious occasions of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his heartfelt greetings, stating, "Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the sacred festival of Basant Panchami."

"I wish that Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, wisdom and discretion, brings happiness and prosperity in everyone's life," he added.

Union Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda also took to social media and posted, "Heartiest greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, the festival dedicated to the worship of Maa Saraswati, the goddess of learning, wisdom and knowledge and love for nature."

"May Goddess Saraswati illuminate the life of all of you with the light of knowledge and provide happiness, prosperity and good health," he added.

Extending greetings, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar posted, "Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami and Saraswati Puja."

Basant Panchami, also known as Vasanta Panchami and Saraswati Puja, is a festival dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, heralding the arrival of spring. It is celebrated across various Indian regions with distinct customs.

This festival also marks the beginning of preparations for Holika and Holi, which are celebrated forty days later.

The Vasant Utsav on Panchami is observed forty days before the full bloom of spring, as it symbolises the transitional period of the season. Basant Panchami is also associated with the vibrant yellow mustard fields in full bloom, a colour deeply connected with Goddess Saraswati.

Temples and educational institutions honour the Goddess by adorning her idols in yellow garments and performing special prayers. Many schools and colleges organise morning pujas seeking Saraswati's blessings for knowledge and wisdom.

