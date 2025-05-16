PM Modi, HM Shah wish Sikkim on statehood day; praise its beauty, rich culture and sustainable development

New Delhi, May 16 On the occasion of Sikkim's Statehood Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, extended his greetings to the people of the state, praising its serene beauty, rich cultural traditions and industrious people.

"Warm greetings to the people of Sikkim on their Statehood Day! This year, the occasion is even more special as we mark the 50th anniversary of Sikkim’s statehood! Sikkim is associated with serene beauty, rich cultural traditions and industrious people. It has made strides in diverse sectors. May the people of this beautiful state continue to prosper," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his heartfelt wishes to the people of Sikkim.

Taking to social media platform X, Shah wrote, "On Sikkim Day, extending my best wishes to sisters and brothers of Sikkim. Cradled in the Himalayas, Sikkim has set benchmarks of excellence in organic agriculture and tourism with the hard work and hospitality of its people. Praying for the state's continued prosperity."

Sikkim, India's second smallest state, was granted full statehood on May 16, 1975, and has since emerged as a leader in sustainable development and eco-friendly initiatives.

Joining in the celebration, Union Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda also conveyed his greetings through a post on X. "My heartfelt greetings to all my brothers and sisters of Sikkim on their Statehood Day. Sikkim is not only gifted with breathtaking scenic beauty but also home to hardworking and dedicated people who are contributing to the nation's progress. May Sikkim continue to script new chapters of success, and may its people be blessed with good health, happiness and prosperity," he wrote.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, also shared his warm wishes. He highlighted Sikkim’s achievements in sustainable development and tourism, stating, "Warm greetings to my sisters and brothers from Sikkim on their Statehood Day. Known for its scenic beauty, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant tourism sector, Sikkim has made remarkable strides in sustainable development initiatives over the years. Wishing the people of Sikkim continued progress and prosperity."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma marked the occasion with a message emphasising the state's environmental and social progress. "To our sisters and brothers in Sikkim, I send my best wishes on the golden jubilee of your Statehood. Nestled amidst lush greenery and affectionate people, the State has positioned itself as a model of sustainable development. Prayers for its continued growth and prosperity," he posted on X.

As Sikkim celebrates its 50th year of statehood, leaders across the nation have applauded its path-breaking achievements in sustainability, eco-tourism, and organic farming reaffirming its status as a model state in India’s developmental journey.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor