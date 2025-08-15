PM Modi hoists Tricolour at Red Fort, says this festival of freedom moment of pride in collective achievements

New Delhi, Aug 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort in the national capital.

He said this great festival of freedom is a festival of 140 crore resolutions.

“This festival of freedom is a moment of pride in collective achievements. Every heart is filled with enthusiasm. The nation is continuously strengthening the spirit of unity," he said in his much-awaited address.

He said that in 1947, with infinite possibilities and the strength of countless arms, our country became free.

“The aspirations of the nation were taking flight, but the challenges were even greater. Following the principles of revered Bapu, the members of the Constituent Assembly fulfilled a very important responsibility. For the past 75 years, the Constitution of India has been a guiding lighthouse for us,” PM Modi said in his address.

The PM said, "On this great festival of independence, I heartily congratulate the people of the country, the lovers of India spread across the world, and our friends."

"Today, we are celebrating the 125th anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the first great man to sacrifice his life for the Constitution of India. When we abrogated Article 370 to fulfil the vision of 'One Nation, One Constitution', we gave him a true tribute, " PM Modi said..

Earlier, as the Prime Minister arrived at the ramparts of the Red Fort to lead the nation in celebrating the 79th Independence Day, two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force flew above the Red Fort and showered flower petals.

One flew with the Tiranga, the other displayed a banner of Operation Sindoor. The showstopper of the event is Operation Sindoor -- India's strongest retaliatory action against Pakistan-backed terror bases.

Before arriving at the Red Fort, PM Modi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

The theme of this year's celebrations is 'Naya Bharat' and the celebrations serve as a platform to commemorate the continuing rise of a prosperous, secure and bold New India, the government has said.

--IANS

