PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of BJP-ruled states to discuss poll preparations

New Delhi, Feb 18 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states at the party headquarters here to take stock of preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, party sources said.

The meeting was held at Bharat Mandapam regarding public welfare schemes and progress of the 'Sampark Abhiyan' reaching beneficiaries, etc.

According to sources, in the Chief Minister's Council party meeting, Prime Minister Modi had already reiterated his remarks in his concluding speech at the BJP's national convention meeting.

In the meeting with Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers, PM Modi's main emphasis was on listening to their grievances. The Chief Ministers also informed about the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections in their respective states, contacted the beneficiaries and also informed about the progress of many other campaigns being run, including the 'Gaon Chalo' campaign.

The Prime Minister also enquired from all the states about the good steps taken by all BJP-ruled states.

BJP National President J.P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states were present in the meeting of BJP Chief Minister's Council chaired by PM Modi.

