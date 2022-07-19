PM Modi holds meeting with top ministers in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Presidential elections is discussing government strategy in Parliament with his top ministers. The Presidential polling has begun on Monday. Draupadi Murmu is the NDA candidate, who is contesting against Yashwant Sinha, who is the opposition's choice. The President is elected by members of the Electoral College consisting of elected Members of Parliament and of all the state Assemblies, including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Nominated Members of Parliament, state Assemblies, and Members of Legislative Council are not eligible to vote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to cast his vote in Parliament as voting for the presidential election began on Monday.