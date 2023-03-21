PM Modi holds meeting with top ministers

New Delhi [India], March 21 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a meeting with his top ministers to discuss Parliamentary strategy for the second part of the Budget session.

The PM arrived in Parliament to conduct the meeting before proceedings of both Houses resumed on the seventh day of the second leg of the Budget Session.

Leaders from like-minded opposition parties also held a meeting at the office of Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the House.

Kharge today reiterated that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will not apologise for his remarks in London. "We will ask for the same demand again and again till we don't get an answer. This is just a diversion from the issue. Our embassies are getting attacked but they are not saying anything to condemn these attacks. These people gave protection to Mehul Choksi and now are talking about 'Deshbhakti'," Kharge said.

On Monday both Houses were adjourned without the transaction of any legislative business.

The proceedings of the Parliament began on Tuesday in the backdrop of the logjam in parliament for six successive days with the treasury benches and the government sticking to their stands on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's democracy in India remarks in London and over Opposition demads for a joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Ad Group.

The Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm today after Opposition MPs raised slogans in Lok Sabha demanding a JPC inquiry into the Ad Group issue. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called for a meeting of leaders of all parties in his chamber at 1 pm.

Similarly, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar invited floor leaders of all parties to his chamber at 11.30 am after adjouning the Upper House till 2pm today.

On the list of business for the Rajya Sabha is a discussion on the working of ministries including Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the Ministry of Textiles, the Ministry of Fisheries, mal Husbandry and Dairying. In the Lok Sabha, a discussion of Jammu and Kashmir budget and the Union budget, including various supplementary demands for grants is expected to be taken up today.

