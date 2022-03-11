PM Modi holds roadshow in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a roadshow from Gujarat airport to Kamalam (BJP's office) on Friday.

This roadshow holds importance as Gujarat is scheduled to go for Assembly Elections this year. However, the dates of these polls have not been announced yet.

Further, this roadshow comes just a day after BJP won in 4 out of 5 states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa in recently concluded assembly polls.

In Uttar Pradesh, BJP and its allies won 255 seats out of 403 assembly constituencies. In Uttarakhand, the party secured 47 seats out of 70 seats.

In Goa, BJP won 20 seats, out of 40, and got the support of independent candidates while in Manipur, the ruling BJP coalition bagged 31 seats out of 60 seats.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat from today.

At around 4 PM, the Prime Minister will participate in Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan and address the gathering, the Prime Minister's Office informed.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister will dedicate the building of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) to the nation at 11 AM.

He will also deliver the first convocation address of the RRU as the Chief Guest.

At around 6:30 PM, Prime Minister will declare open the 11th Khel Mahakumbh and deliver an address on the occasion.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor