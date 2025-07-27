PM Modi holds roadshow in TN's Gangaikonda Cholapuram

Chennai, July 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Tamil Nadu’s Ariyalur district on Sunday to participate in the valedictory celebrations of the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival, marking the birth anniversary of the legendary Chola emperor Rajendra Chola I.

The Prime Minister will release a commemorative coin in honour of the emperor during the event.

PM Modi flew in from Tiruchi International Airport in a helicopter and landed on a specially prepared helipad on the dry bed of the historic Cholagangam, also known as Ponneri -- a vast man-made lake built by Rajendra Chola I over a thousand years ago to supply water to the ancient Chola capital.

From the helipad, the Prime Minister proceeded in a grand roadshow to the Brihadisvara Temple at Gangaikonda Cholapuram.

Large crowds had gathered on either side of the route, waving flags and chanting slogans to welcome him. The entire village wore a festive look, with the temple town beautifully decorated with flowers, traditional banners, and Chola-era motifs.

Gangaikonda Cholapuram, meaning “The city of the Chola who conquered the Ganges”, was founded by Rajendra Chola I following his victorious military expedition to the Gangetic plains.

The emperor established this as his new capital, building the grand Brihadisvara Temple and the Cholagangam lake as symbols of his might and vision.

The release of the commemorative coin comes in response to a request from R. Komagan, Chairman of the Gangaikondacholapuram Development Council Trust. The coin is intended to honour the emperor’s contributions to Indian history -- particularly his achievements in governance, architecture, and overseas expeditions, which extended Chola influence across Southeast Asia.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit also highlights the government’s efforts to celebrate India’s ancient civilizational heritage and regional pride.

The choice of Gangaikonda Cholapuram -- a site of immense historical and architectural significance -- underscores the Central government’s commitment to preserving and promoting Tamil Nadu’s rich cultural legacy.

The event is expected to further boost tourism and historical awareness of the Chola dynasty’s legacy, especially among the younger generation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor