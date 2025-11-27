PM Modi: 'Honoured' to attend Laksha Kantha Gita event in K'taka's Udupi

New Delhi/Bengaluru, Nov 27 Ahead of his visit to Karnataka's Udupi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he is honoured to join the Laksha Kantha Gita event at the temple city of Udupi in Karnataka.

Taking to social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi said, "It is an honour for me to have the opportunity to visit the Udupi Sri Krishna Matha and participate in the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme."

"This is a special event that brings together people from various sections of society for the recitation of the Gita. This Matha holds a very special significance in our cultural life. Inspired by Sri Madhvacharya, this Matha has been at the forefront of service to society," the PM added.

It can be noted that Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi was established more than 800 years ago by Madhvacharya, the founder of the Advaita philosophy of Vedanta.

Prime Minister Modi will arrive at the historic Udupi Sri Krishna Math and later take part in the 'Laksha Kantha Gita' grand programme, where one lakh people will chant verses from the Bhagavad Gita in unison.

After the temple visit, the Prime Minister will participate in the historic Gita chanting event where more than 1 lakh participants -- including students, monks, scholars and people from various walks of life -- will recite the Bhagavad Gita in one voice.

He will also address the gathering.

Security has been ramped up in Udupi ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit and scheduled roadshow.

Preparations have been completed, and the entire city has taken on a saffron hue with arrangements underway to welcome the Prime Minister.

Before visiting the Math, he will hold a roadshow from Bannanje to Kalsanka for nearly 20 minutes.

Barricades have been installed along the roadside for the public to stand and watch.

Buntings and saffron flags have been placed along the roadshow route.

The authorities are expecting a large turnout for the event.

To prevent any untoward incident, more than 3,000 police personnel have been deployed in and around Udupi city.

Two layers of barricades have been erected -- one reserved for police security and the other for the public.

Ten Superintendents of Police (SPs), 27 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs), 49 Police Inspectors, 127 Sub-Inspectors, 232 ASIs, 1,608 constables, 39 women staff, six platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), and six Quick Response Teams (QRT) will be deployed across the coastal city.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor