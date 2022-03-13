PM Modi hopes Yogi Adityanath will take UP to greater heights of development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for a historic victory in the Uttar Pradesh elections and said that he will take the state to greater heights of development.

Adityanath met PM Modi at the latter's residence in the national capital today.

"Today I met Yogi Adityanath. Congratulated him on the historic victory in the Uttar Pradesh elections. In the last 5 years, he has worked tirelessly to fulfill the aspirations of the people. I am sure that in the years to come, he will take the state to greater heights of development," PM Modi tweeted.

The Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister for proving time and guidance.

"The world's most popular politician, the architect of 'self-reliant India', the dreamer of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat', had a warm meeting with the respected Prime Minister in New Delhi today. Heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister for providing time and guidance from his hectic routine!" Adityanath said in a tweet.

Adityanath also met party president JP Nadda at the latter's residence in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at the latter's residence here.

The Chief Minister is on a two-day visit to the national capital. Notably, this is Adityanath's first visit to the national capital after the BJP won the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor