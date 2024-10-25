PM Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister to Inaugurate Development Projects Worth Over ₹4,800 Crore on October 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Gujarat on October 28, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects totaling over ₹4,800 crore in Amreli district. This includes approximately 1,600 development projects across several districts, including Amreli, Jamnagar, Morbi, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Junagadh, Porbandar, Kutch, and Botad.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for water supply department projects totaling ₹705 crore, which includes the inauguration of the Bharatmata Sarovar, constructed at a cost of ₹35 crore on the Gagadio River in Amreli district. He will also inaugurate 1,000 projects focused on pit recharge, bore recharge, and well recharge, along with 590 projects worth ₹20 crore under the Water Resource Department.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on 28th October. During his visit, he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth more than Rs 4800 crore in Amreli district, including around 1600 development projects across Amreli, Jamnagar, Morbi,… pic.twitter.com/AfzZyc0x7y — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2024

Additionally, the Prime Minister will inaugurate various projects by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) valued at over ₹2,800 crore. The Bhuj-Naliya gauge conversion project will also be launched under the Railway Department, costing ₹1,094 crore.

As per the government release, the completion of the Navda to Chavand bulk pipeline project is providing an additional 28 crore liters of water to 1298 villages and 36 towns in Botad, Amreli, Junagadh, Rajkot, and Porbandar districts, benefiting around 6.7 million people. Meanwhile, in Bhavnagar district, the water schemes will benefit 95 villages in Mahuva, Talaja, and Palitana talukas, covering a population of around 2.75 lakh.

