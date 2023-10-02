PM Modi in Gwalior today, to announce projects in poll-bound MP

Bhopal, Oct 2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Gwalior district of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Monday during which he will lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth around Rs 19,260 crore.

In yet another initiative to boost connectivity across the country, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway, which has been developed at a cost of about Rs 11,895 crore.

Ensuring that everyone has a house has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister. In line with this vision, Grih Pravesh of over 2.2 lakh houses built under PMAY - Gramin will be initiated by the Prime Minister. He will also dedicate houses constructed under PMAY - Urban at a cost of around Rs 140 crore.

He will lay the foundation stone of Jal Jeevan Mission projects worth over Rs 1,530 crore in Gwalior and Sheopur districts. These projects will together benefit over 720 villages of the region.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of nine health centres under Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. They will be developed at a cost of over Rs 150 crore, as per the official report.

During the visit, he will also dedicate the academic building of IIT Indore and lay the foundation stone for hostel and other buildings in the campus and some other projects, including Industrial Township in Ujjain, IOCL bottling plant, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Divyang Sports Training Centre at Gwalior, etc.

