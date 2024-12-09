PM Modi in Jaipur to inaugurate Rising Rajasthan summit, global business expo

Jaipur, Dec 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Rajasthan to inaugurate the ‘Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit’ on Monday at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center (JECC) in Sitapura. He will also inaugurate the ‘Rajasthan Global Business Expo.’

PM Modi will also address the inaugural session of the summit.

Industrialist Gautam Adani arrived in Jaipur on Sunday evening to attend the summit.

In the evening, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma hosted a special dinner for the attending industrialists at CMR, where guests were treated to a variety of traditional Rajasthani dishes.

The inaugural session will be attended by prominent industrialists, Union Ministers, members of the state Cabinet, over 5,000 investors, business leaders, trade officials, and other delegates.

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma will kick off the session with a welcome address, outlining the state government's agenda and its ambitious goal of doubling Rajasthan's economy to $350 billion in the next five years.

The government has claimed to have received investment proposals worth approximately ₹30 lakh crore during the summit.

On this occasion, PM Modi will also inaugurate the ‘Rajasthan Global Business Expo’, which will feature exhibitions from various sectors, including Rajasthan Pavilion, Country Pavilion, Startup Pavilion, and major Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs).

The expo will showcase Rajasthan's economic potential, existing strengths across different sectors, and the state's progressive policies that foster a business-friendly environment.

The three-day summit will feature country-specific sessions, as well as thematic discussions on key sectors.

Notably, the ‘Pravasi Rajasthani Conclave’, ‘MSME Conclave’, and 12 thematic sector sessions will provide a platform for in-depth discussions on challenges, technological innovations, and emerging opportunities.

The 12 thematic sessions will cover diverse topics including women's entrepreneurship, machine-tool manufacturing, water management, sustainability, sustainable energy, healthcare, sustainable mining, startups, education, sustainable finance, agribusiness, tourism, infrastructure and supply chain management.

Experts, industry leaders, and government officials from across the country and abroad will participate in these discussions.

State health minister said that the quantum of MoUs tell the story of a Rising Rajasthan which makes it different from other summits.

State industries minister said that Rajasthan will relate a story of being a developed state as more jobs will be created and the state' GDP will get a boost.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor