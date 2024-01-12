PM Modi in Maharashtra: Prime Minister Inaugurates the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik, Maharashtra, on Friday, January 12. Prior to the event, he conducted a roadshow that garnered public support. Security measures were heightened in the area as PM Modi visited the Shree Kalaram Temple to offer prayers.

The National Youth Festival is an annual event held from January 12 to 16, commemorating Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary. Union Minister Anurag Thakur highlighted the significant turnout of thousands of youths in Nashik for the festival, organized in honor of Swami Vivekananda. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other dignitaries were present during the occasion.

VIDEO | PM @narendramodi inaugurates the 27th National Youth Festival in #Nashik, Maharashtra.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/Q5sNBg1s9I — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 12, 2024

Prime Minister Modi held a roadshow during which he offered prayers at Ramkund and performed pooja at Shree Kalaram Mandir. The roadshow, starting from Hotel Mirchi Chowk, saw PM Modi accompanied by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and various BJP leaders. Thousands of people lined the roadshow route to welcome the PM. Special performances by artists, including those with the famous Nashik Dhol, and tribal groups took place during the event. The roadshow, covering over 2 kilometres, concluded at Sant Janardan Swami Maharaj Chowk after nearly 35 minutes.

During his visit, PM Modi inaugurated the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), named Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewee-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, constructed at a cost of over Rs 17,840 crore. He also addressed a public meeting in Navi Mumbai after the inauguration.