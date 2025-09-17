PM Modi in MP's Dhar: 'New India strikes back without nuke fear'

Dhar, Sep 17 Reaffirming India’s unwavering commitment to national security and sending a strong message to Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “This is a new India. It fears no one’s nuclear threats… Ghar mein ghus ke maarta hai,” he added, using a Hindi phrase that translates to “it enters the enemy’s house and strikes.”

Addressing a massive public gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar, PM Modi recalled India’s decisive military action against terror camps across the border and emphasised the country’s readiness to defend its sovereignty at any cost.

“The nation gives utmost priority to the security of Mother India,” PM Modi declared.

“Pakistani terrorists removed the 'Sindoor' of our sisters and daughters. We did Operation Sindoor and destroyed terror camps. Our brave armed forces brought Pakistan to its knees within the blink of an eye,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s remarks referenced a covert military operation that targeted terrorist bases in response to cross-border attacks.

PM Modi’s words struck a chord with the crowd, highlighting the transformation of India’s defence posture in recent years.

He further intensified his stance by referring to a recent incident involving a Pakistani terrorist. “Just yesterday, the nation and the world witnessed another Pakistani terrorist tearfully narrate his ordeal,” PM Modi said. “This is the new India,” he declared, “we do not bow to nuclear threats -- we strike at the heart of the enemy.”

PM Modi’s speech in Dhar was not only a tribute to the valour of India’s Armed Forces but also a declaration of the country’s evolving geopolitical stance.

The Prime Minister’s words reflect a broader narrative of assertiveness and resilience, positioning India as a nation that no longer tolerates threats or aggression. His message was clear: India will respond swiftly and decisively to any act of terror, and it will do so with pride, strength, and unity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor