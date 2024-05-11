PM Modi in Odisha: Congress Won’t Win Even 50 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Saturday that the Congress is poised to secure fewer than 50 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and will not be able to get opposition party status after the polls.

Speaking at an election rally in Phulbani within the Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed the likelihood of a "double engine" government coming into power in the state. He further said the appointment of a Chief Minister from Odisha who possesses a deep understanding of the state's language and culture, stating the BJP's commitment to regional representation.

Reflecting on the accomplishments of the former BJP government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that 26 years ago on this day, the Pokhran nuclear tests had significantly bolstered India's international standing.

He also proclaimed that his government fulfilled a 500-year-long anticipation by overseeing the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

