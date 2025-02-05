PM Modi in Prayagraj: Prime Minister Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam During Maha Kumbh (Watch)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday morning, February 5. Wearing a dark saffron jacket, PM Modi took several full-body dips in the river waters, which combine Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

Earlier, the Prime Minister took a boat tour of the Sangam with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The PM was seen waving at thousands of devotees attending the festival. . Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, which began on January 13, is the world's largest religious gathering, attracting devotees around the world.

PM Modi Takes Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh



(Source: ANI/DD)



#MahaKumbh2025pic.twitter.com/j3OQiCp80q — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025

The Mahakumb will continue until Mahashivratri festival on February 26. Many politicians, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Triveni Sangam During Maha Kumbh. People worldwide such as Steve Jobs' wife Laurene Powell Jobs, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, and Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson have also visited Maha Kumbh.

PM Modi's visit at Maha Kumbh commence days after Parliament saw uproar over the stampede. Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Monday lashed out at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath of "administrative negligence" in managing the Kumbh Mela, making the shocking claim that "thousands" may have died in the incident at Prayagraj, backing it by the accounts of witnesses.

"According to witnesses, thousands of people were killed, some thrown into the Ganga, others buried. The chief minister has said the number should not be over 30, but the reality is different," Yadav claimed.