PM Modi Inaugurates Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line and Flags Off Three Vande Bharat Trains

The Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line and new Vande Bharat Express services took centre stage as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the city today to unveil key transport projects aimed at transforming urban and intercity connectivity. “Tomorrow, August 10, I look forward to being with the people of Bengaluru. Three Vande Bharat Express trains will be flagged off from KSR Railway Station to improve connectivity. To enhance Bengaluru city’s infrastructure, the Yellow Line of Bengaluru Metro will be inaugurated. The foundation stone for the third phase of Bengaluru Metro will be laid. A public program in the city will be addressed,” said PM Modi on X.

VIDEO | PM Narendra Modi (@narendramodi_in) took a tour and had a chit chat with school students inside Vande Bharat Express train which will ply between Bengaluru and Belagavi. It is being flagged off from KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru.



(Source: Third Party)#VandeBharatpic.twitter.com/RfQaTFBnFV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2025

VIDEO | PM Narendra Modi (@narendramodi), after flagging off the Yellow Line of Bengaluru Metro, takes a metro ride.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/YzZzt4Ppvs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2025

PM Modi inaugurated the 19-kilometre Yellow Line of the Bengaluru Metro, connecting RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra. Developed under Phase 2 of the metro expansion, the corridor covers 16 stations and links vital residential, commercial, and industrial hubs. Built at a cost of around Rs 7,160 crore, the Yellow Line increases the total operational length of the city’s metro network to over 96 kilometres. PM Modi also took a metro ride from RV Road to Electronic City, Bengaluru’s bustling IT corridor, experiencing firsthand the improved commuter experience.

VIDEO | PM Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) flags off Vande Bharat Express train from Bengaluru to Belagavi from KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/nG7issWdDV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2025

VIDEO | PM Narendra Modi (@narendramodi_in) took a tour and had a chit chat with school students inside Vande Bharat Express train which will ply between Bengaluru and Belagavi. It is being flagged off from KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru.



(Source: Third Party)#VandeBharatpic.twitter.com/RfQaTFBnFV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2025

Also Read: Independence Day 2025: Mumbai Landmarks That Still Whisper Freedom Stories; Relive the Magic of 1947

During the visit, PM Modi flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains from KSR Bengaluru Railway Station, introducing services on the Bengaluru–Belagavi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–Amritsar, and Nagpur (Ajni)–Pune routes. With these additions, India’s Vande Bharat network has expanded to 150 trains in total. Karnataka now operates 11 of these high-speed trains, while Maharashtra, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir will also benefit from the latest connectivity boost. These services are expected to cut travel time, enhance passenger comfort, and promote regional economic activity.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Rs 15,610 crore Phase 3 of the Bengaluru Metro project. This upcoming expansion will add more than 44 kilometres of elevated tracks and 31 new stations, further enhancing the city’s public transport capacity. The project is expected to play a crucial role in easing Bengaluru’s traffic congestion and supporting its rapid urban growth. PM Modi’s visit will conclude with a public address at around 1 pm, where he is likely to outline the government’s long-term vision for world-class transport systems and improved urban living standards.