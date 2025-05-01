PM Modi inaugurates Bharat Pavilion at WAVES Summit, urges global players to explore opportunities

Mumbai, May 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Bharat Pavilion at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment (WAVES) Summit here. “The Bharat Pavilion at Waves showcases our cinematic tradition and the opportunities that await in our country. I call upon the world to come to India and explore the creative opportunities here,” he said.

"World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit is an outstanding platform that highlights India’s strides in these very important sectors. This Summit beautifully merges culture with creativity. It celebrates India’s creative economy and the skills of 140 crore Indians. Glad to have attended the Summit in Mumbai.

"When it comes to cinema and creativity, Maharashtra has a pivotal role. The state has nurtured generations of people associated with the world of creativity and cinema. Maharashtra’s cultural depth and artistic energy continue to positively influence the entertainment sector. Visited the Maharashtra Pavilion during the Waves Summit," the Prime Minister said.

At the heart of this extraordinary summit is the Bharat Pavilion, spanning a magnificent 1,470 Sqms, celebrating India's dynamic legacy under the theme "Kala to Code".

Visitors will embark on an immersive journey through the evolution of Indian storytelling -- from ancient oral traditions and visual arts to cutting-edge technological advancements -- across four experiential zones: Shruti, Kriti, Drishti, and Creator’s Leap, a statement read.

In addition to the Bharat Pavilion, WAVES 2025 will feature exclusive State Pavilions, where Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and several other states will proudly showcase their cultural and creative strengths.

Furthermore, the MSME Pavilion and Start-Up Booths will provide emerging businesses and innovators in the M&E Sector with unparalleled opportunities to connect with industry leaders, investors, and key stakeholders from the global entertainment and technology sectors.

A key attraction at WAVES 2025 is the expansive Gaming Arena, highlighting the rapid growth of the gaming and esports industries, featuring prominent brands.

The arena offers a glimpse into the future of interactive entertainment and demonstrate gaming’s growing influence within the global digital ecosystem.

