PM Modi inaugurates Delhi BJP office, hails party workers’ role in countering Emergency

New Delhi, Sep 29 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday formally inaugurated the Delhi BJP’s new office in central Delhi and recalled the role played by the party’s city workers in helping Partition refugees, fighting for public rights during the Emergency and protecting Sikhs in the 1984 riots.

Highlighting the Delhi BJP government’s efforts to fulfil expectations of the public after coming to power following a gap of 27 years, he said the dream of “Viksit Bharat, Viksit Delhi” can be achieved only if the government and the party move ahead together.

PM Modi praised the Rekha Gupta government’s efforts to build houses for slum-dwellers, improve hospitals, introduce e-buses and clean the Yamuna.

Tasking Delhi BJP workers to ensure that every citizen gets the benefit of the GST cut, PM Modi also asked city BJP leaders to celebrate all festivals so that the city thrives as ‘Mini-India’ and reflects the cultural diversity.

“It is very important for unity that patriotism is fuelled by the celebration of festivals from all states in Delhi,” he said.

He said the BJP workers need to strive to make a world-class Capital, and this will be a matter of pride for citizens from every corner of the country.

He also hailed the contributions of early founders and leaders of the Delhi unit of Jansangh and BJP, including L.K. Advani, V.K. Malhotra, Kedarnath Sahani, Sahib Singh, Madan Lal Khurana, Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj.

Ahead of inaugurating the Delhi BJP’s new office, PM Modi praised the city leaders’ struggles in the past and hoped the new premises would infuse new energy in the outfit.

In a post on social media X, PM Modi said, “The history of BJP workers in Delhi has been a unique example of struggle and dedication. Amidst every challenge, they not only kept the organisation alive but also made an extraordinary contribution to strengthening it.”

“I am fully confident that the permanent state office built for them will infuse the organisation with new strength, new direction, and renewed self-confidence,” he said.

In the morning, CM Gupta, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and other leaders offered prayers at the new office at 5, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, a few hundred metres away from the National BJP office on the same road.

The new Delhi BJP office, a five-storey building, has been built in South Indian architectural style on a plot of around 825 square meters.

The basement of the new office has car parking, ground-floor conference room, reception hall and canteen. On the first floor, there is an auditorium with a seating capacity of 300 people. On the second floor, there are rooms for the various fronts and staff of the party.

The third floor has been designated for the offices of the state vice president, general secretary and secretary. On the fourth floor, there are rooms for leaders from other states, while on the fifth floor, there are offices for the state BJP president and state organisation general secretary, as well as the offices of Delhi MPs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor