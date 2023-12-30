PM Modi inaugurates Maharishi Valmiki international airport in Ayodhya

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya. During the inauguration, the Prime Minister conducted an inspection of the diverse facilities provided at the airport.

Crafted by Sthapati and constructed at a total expenditure of Rs 1,450 crores, the Ayodhya Airport stands out as an architectural marvel, symbolizing a commitment to comprehensive community development and cultural enhancement.

Beyond its physical dimensions, the airport, with its GRIHA 4-Star Certification, stands as a testament to India’s commitment to sustainable practices, heralding a new era in environmentally conscious aviation.

The Ayodhya Airport, is strategically located to facilitate travel for devotees and tourists. The location complements the upcoming Ayodhya Ram Temple, providing a seamless travel experience to visitors seeking to experience this historic city.

The Ayodhya Airport stands as the latest landmark in the remarkable trajectory of growth in aviation traffic and infrastructure. Boasting a peak-hour capacity of over 750 passengers and facilitating four aircraft movements per hour, it is poised to serve a substantial population and accommodate the anticipated continuous growth.

This two-story structure of the Ayodhya Airport is embellished with elevational elements that narrate the rich history of the sacred city. The ground floor welcomes passengers with expansive amenities, while the first floor is dedicated to the seamless execution of airport operations.

The building is inspired by the gradual elevation of the mandapas and the Nagara style of temple architecture prevalent in Northern India.

According to an official release, the Ayodhya Airport Integrates the city’s heritage into the architecture

At the main entrance of Ayodhya Airport, a grand stepped shikar stands tall, adorned with brass. This architectural masterpiece follows the Nagara style, outlined with scriptures, presenting a majestic and culturally rich welcome to passengers.

The city’s heritage and story unfold through intricate columns, each laden with profound symbolism. The mega columns supporting the terminal roof symbolise the Kandas of Ramayana, blending cultural richness into the airport's architecture.