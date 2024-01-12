PM Modi inaugurates MTHL, other projects worth Rs 30K crore in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the sleek new and gleaming, India's longest sea-bridge, 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu' or the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, built at a cost of over Rs 18,000 crore to the nation, here on Friday.

The Prime Minister also launched/dedicated several other major infra projects worth over Rs 30,000 crore, in the presence of Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, plus other dignitaries. Virtually kickstarting the Bharatiya Janata Party's 2024 poll campaign, the PM launched a sharp attack on the opposition parties in the state that sends the second largest contingent of MPs to Lok Sabha -- 48.

"The inauguration of 'Atal Setu' exemplifies India's infrastructural prowess and underscores the country's trajectory towards a 'Viksit Bharat', making the government's intentions clear," said PM Modi, addressing the huge gathering.

"Our 'neeyat, nishtha and neeti' are clear and hence our 'reeti'. Ten years ago, there was corruption worth crores and lakhs of rupees, there were mega-scams... but today, we are completing mega projects worth thousands of crores," PM Modi said, pointing fingers at the Opposition parties.

After the formal inaugural, the Prime Minister took the first official ride on the MTHL in a special vehicle, and the bridge will be open to traffic from Saturday.

On the occasion, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the 9.2 km-long tunnel between Orange Gate to Marine Drive, which will drastically slash commuting time from the eastern suburbs of Chembur to Marine Lines, where the Mumbai Coastal Road Project is proceeding at a quick pace, with the first phase (north-south) slated to open by Jan.-end.

The tunnel will also ease traffic congestion in the business hubs of south Mumbai like Churchgate, Colaba, Nariman Point, and the project is slated to cost over Rs 9,000 crore.

PM Modi inaugurated the Surya Regional Water Supply Project which will quench the thirst of the people in Vasai and Virar towns in Palghar.

The SRWSP is expected to supply an additional 400 million litres of water daily (mld), with Vasai-Virar getting 185 mld and later, Thane towns of Mira Road-Bhayander will also get 218 mld of water.

PM Modi formally inaugurated Navi Mumbai's Belapur-Pendhar 11.10 km long metro line which has 11 stations en route, which will greatly smoothen commuter comforts and ease road traffic.

The much-awaited Uran-Kharkopar railway line was inaugurated with five new stations and would result in an additional 40 suburban services, up from the current 20 services.

The project will benefit the commuters to Mumbai, business folks, students and boost tourism in the Raigad region.

The PM inaugurated the Dighagaon Railway Station, which is part of the Airoli-Kalwa corridor that will prove a boon to thousands of daily commuters in the Thane and Airoli regions.

Another major project the PM inaugurated is the Goregaon-Khar sixth line on the Western Railway which will be a dedicated corridor for long-distance trains, and render the suburban section free with additional local train services on the cards, and would particularly ease the woes of people on the Andheri-Borivali-Bhayander-Virar suburban sector.

