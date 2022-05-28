PM Modi inaugurates Nano Urea Liquid Plant in Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant constructed at IFFCO, Kalol.

The Prime Minister virtually inaugurated the plant located at Kalol in the Gandhinagar district ahead of his address at the seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions on 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' at Mahatma Mandir here.

According to an official release, the cooperative sector of Gujarat has been a role model for the entire nation. There are more than 84,000 societies in the state in the cooperative sector and about 231 lakh members are associated with these societies.

More than 7,000 representatives from various cooperative institutions of the state participated in the seminar.

The Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant constructed at a cost of around Rs. 175 crores is an effort to further provide farmers the means to boost productivity and help increase their income. The plant will produce about 1.5 lakh bottles of 500 ml capacity per day.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister inaugurated the newly-built Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital in Atkot, Rajkot.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor