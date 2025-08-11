PM Modi inaugurates new multi-storey flats for MPs, takes a veiled jab at Oppn

New Delhi, Aug 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 184 newly constructed Type-VII multi-storey flats for Members of Parliament at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in New Delhi on Monday and said that these residential complexes will help the government save the country's funds.

As part of the programme, the Prime Minister planted a Sindoor sapling within the residential complex and interacted with 'sramajeevis' involved in the project's development.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "The names of these four towers are also very beautiful -- Krishna, Godavari, Kosi and Hugli -- four major rivers of India that give life to crores of people. These will give inspiration to our representatives also."

"Some people might have a problem with the name of River Kosi. They will see the Bihar elections in this name. I would like to tell these people with small hearts that the tradition of the river names ties us together for the country's unity," he said, taking a veiled jab at the Opposition.

He congratulated the MPs for the newly constructed housing complexes, which he said would provide 'ease of living' for the public representatives. He also praised and expressed gratitude to the 'sramajeevis' (construction workers) who were involved in the construction process of these flats.

"These big residences have a financial angle also. Recently, during the Kartavya Bhavan inauguration, I mentioned that the rent of the ministries which were running in the rented buildings used to be around Rs 1.5 crore per annum. This was a waste of the country's money. Similarly, due to the unavailability of government residences, the government spending used to increase," he said.

"Despite this shortage, from 2004 to 2014, not even a single resident was built for the Lok Sabha MPs. That is why we took it up as a campaign. Since 2014 to date, along with these flats, around 350 residences have been made for the MPs. This also saves the country's money," the Prime Minister added.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the housing complex has been designed to be self-sufficient, offering a full range of modern amenities to meet the functional needs of MPs.

Built with an emphasis on sustainability, it incorporates green technology, adheres to the GRIHA 3-star rating standards, and complies with the National Building Code (NBC) 2016, the PMO said in a statement.

The new flats feature "environmentally sustainable" elements aimed at promoting energy conservation, renewable energy generation, and efficient waste management.

The project utilised advanced construction technology, including monolithic concrete with aluminium shuttering, ensuring timely completion and structural durability.

The premises are also "Divyang-friendly", according to the PMO, reflecting a "commitment to inclusive design".

The PMO noted that the project was initiated to address the shortage of adequate housing for MPs.

With limited land availability, the emphasis has been on vertical housing to optimise land use and reduce maintenance costs.

Each unit spans approximately 5,000 square feet of carpet area, offering space for both residential and official purposes.

Dedicated office spaces, staff accommodation, and a community centre have also been included to support MPs in their roles as public representatives, the PMO said.

All buildings have been constructed to be earthquake-resistant, following modern structural norms, and a comprehensive security system has been put in place to ensure residents' safety.

