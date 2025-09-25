PM Modi inaugurates power projects valued at Rs 90,000 crore in Rajasthan, MP, K'taka, Andhra and Maharashtra

Jaipur, Sep 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth more than Rs 1,22,100 crore in Rajasthan's Banswara on the fourth day of Navratri.

He expressed his privilege to visit the sacred land of Maa Tripura Sundari and Maa Mahi, symbolising the strength and resilience of tribal communities.

Paying homage to Maharana Pratap and Raja Bansia Bhil, the Prime Minister recalled the inspiring leadership of Mahayogi Govind Guru Ji.

Prime Minister Modi announced several power projects worth more than Rs 90,000 crore across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra, calling the launch a "new chapter in India's energy sector".

In Rajasthan, the Prime Minister laid the foundations for solar, nuclear, and transmission projects, including the Mahi Banswara Atomic Power Project (worth Rs 42,000 crore), one of India's largest nuclear plants.

He also launched solar projects in Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Jalore, Sikar, and Bikaner, along with transmission corridors under the Renewable Energy Zone (worth Rs 13,180 crore).

Prime Minister Modi remarked that during Navratri, the nation worships the nine forms of Goddess Shakti, and today's major event in Banswara is dedicated to 'Urja Shakti' -- energy generation.

"A new chapter in India's power sector is being written from the soil of Rajasthan," he said and emphasised that the simultaneous initiation of such large-scale projects reflects India's accelerating progress in the energy sector, with every region of the country actively contributing with all states being given priority.

In Rajasthan, the foundation stones for clean energy projects and transmission lines have been laid.

Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated solar energy projects and announced the commencement of the Rajasthan Atomic Power Project in Banswara.

He underscored that from solar to nuclear energy, India is scaling new heights in power generation capacity.

"In today's era of technology and industry, development runs on the power of electricity; electricity brings light, speed, progress, connectivity, and global access," the Prime Minister remarked.

He criticised previous governments for neglecting the importance of electricity.

Prime Minister Modi said that when his government came to power in the country in 2014, 2.5 crore households lacked electricity connections, and even after 70 years of Independence, 18,000 villages had not seen a single electric pole.

He highlighted that major cities faced hours-long power cuts, and in villages, even four to five hours of electricity was considered significant.

"The absence of electricity hindered factory operations and the establishment of new industries, affecting states like Rajasthan and the entire country," he said.

The Prime Minister affirmed that in 2014, his government resolved to change this situation.

He said that electricity was delivered to every village across the country and 2.5 crore households received free electricity connections.

Wherever power lines reached, electricity followed -- making lives easier and enabling the growth of new industries, he added.

The Prime Minister said that for any nation to achieve rapid development in the 21st century, it must scale up its electricity generation.

He emphasised that the most successful countries will be those leading in clean energy.

"Our government is transforming the clean energy mission into a people's movement," PM Modi highlighted, announcing the launch of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, under which solar panels are being installed on rooftops in both urban and rural areas across the country.

"To ensure affordable electricity for farmers, the PM-KUSUM scheme is facilitating the installation of solar pumps in agricultural fields."

"India is working at high speed to become a developed nation, with Rajasthan playing a significant role in this journey," PM Modi said.

He announced the launch of additional projects worth Rs 30,000 crore for the people of Rajasthan, aimed at improving access to water, electricity, and healthcare.

The Prime Minister flagged off three new trains, including a Vande Bharat service.

He highlighted the nationwide campaign to generate new employment opportunities, under which 15,000 youth in Rajasthan received appointment letters for government jobs on Thursday.

Expressing satisfaction that their government in Rajasthan is working with full integrity toward the state's development, the Prime Minister said that the wounds inflicted on Rajasthan by previous dispensation through misgovernance and exploitation are now being healed by the current BJP government.

Prime Minister Modi alleged that under Opposition rule, Rajasthan had become a centre for paper leaks and that the Jal Jeevan Mission was compromised by corruption.

He highlighted that atrocities against women had peaked in Rajasthan, with protection being extended to perpetrators.

He said that during the Congress' tenure, regions like Banswara, Dungarpur, and Pratapgarh witnessed a surge in crime and illegal liquor trade.

The Prime Minister remarked that once the people gave them a chance, law and order was strengthened and the pace of development accelerated.

He noted that major projects are now being implemented, with a growing network of highways and expressways across Rajasthan.

The Prime Minister affirmed that the BJP government is propelling Rajasthan, especially south Rajasthan, onto a fast track of development.

He emphasised that it is the BJP government that prioritised tribal welfare by establishing a dedicated Ministry, for the first time under former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a separate Ministry for Tribal Affairs was formed.

The Prime Minister remarked that during Congress rule, it was unimaginable for such large-scale projects to reach tribal regions.

He affirmed that under the current BJP government, these developments are now becoming a reality.

Mentioning that it is through the efforts of the BJP that the daughter of a poor tribal family, Droupadi Murmu, has become the country's President, PM Modi highlighted that the President herself raised the issue of the most marginalised tribal communities, which inspired the launch of the PM Janman Yojana.

"Under this initiative, special priority is being given to the most deprived segments within tribal society," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister noted that through the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, tribal villages are being modernised, benefiting more than five crore tribal citizens.

He added that hundreds of Eklavya Model Residential Schools are being established across the country.

The Prime Minister affirmed that the BJP government has also recognised the rights of forest dwellers and Scheduled Tribes.

"India's tribal communities have been sustainably using forest resources for thousands of years," PM Modi said.

"To ensure these resources become a means of progress for them, the Union government launched the Van Dhan Yojana."

He highlighted that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for forest produce has been increased and tribal products have been linked to market access.

As a result, the Prime Minister noted, India has witnessed record growth in forest produce across the country.

Prime Minister Modi said that the implementation of GST in 2017 liberated the country from the complex web of taxes and tolls.

He highlighted that on the first day of Navratri this year, a major GST reform was introduced, resulting in the celebration of the 'GST Savings Festival' across the country.

He emphasised that household kitchen expenses have significantly reduced, bringing direct relief to mothers and sisters nationwide.

Prime Minister Modi said that we should not forget the goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

He added that the mantra of 'Swadeshi' must not be forgotten and urged that what we sell should be swadeshi, and what we buy must also be swadeshi.

The Prime Minister remarked that when people buy swadeshi products, the money stays within the country -- reaching local artisans, workers, and traders.

"This money contributes directly to national development rather than flowing abroad, helping build new highways and roads."

He called on everyone to make Swadeshi a symbol of national pride.

The Prime Minister appealed to citizens to pledge to buy only swadeshi goods during the festive season and once again extended his congratulations on the launch of development and employment-linked projects.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, etc, were present among other dignitaries at the event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor