PM Modi inaugurates redeveloped Ayodhya railway station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced his visit to Ayodhya on Saturday with a roadshow, marking his arrival in the city. As part of his itinerary, he inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station. The visit also includes the inauguration of an airport and the laying of foundation stones for various development projects aimed at enhancing infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh.

People in large numbers who had gathered along the roadshow's route from the airport to the railway station waved and greeted the prime minister. Modi greeted people from his car, and at one point, opened the door of his vehicle to wave back at them. People showered flower petals and raised slogans in his praise. The prime minister also witnessed performances by cultural troupes along the route.

After inaugurating the station, the prime minister took a tour of the facility. He was accompanied by Adityanath, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and others. Modi was briefed by Vaishnaw about the station. The Phase-I of the redeveloped station Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station has been completed at a cost of more than Rs 240 crore. The three-storey railway station building is equipped with features such as lifts, escalators, food plazas, shops for puja needs, cloak rooms, child care rooms, waiting halls.

Modi will participate in a public programme where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore for Uttar Pradesh.