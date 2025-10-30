PM Modi inaugurates Rs 1,220 crore development projects at Statue of Unity on eve of National Unity Day

Ahmedabad, Oct 30 On the eve of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated and dedicated development projects worth Rs 1,220 crore at the Statue of Unity complex in Ekta Nagar, Narmada district of Gujarat.

The projects, spanning tourism, sports, infrastructure, and sustainability, mark a major step towards transforming Ekta Nagar into a model of integrated and sustainable development.

To commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Prime Minister also unveiled a Rs 150 commemorative coin and a special postal stamp, issued by the Reserve Bank of India and India Post, respectively.

The event began with a powerful audio-visual stage presentation depicting key moments from the life of India’s Iron Man — from his fearless youth and legal brilliance to his historic role in uniting princely states like Junagadh, Hyderabad, and Kashmir. The performance by artists from the National School of Drama received a standing ovation.

Among the major projects inaugurated were: Museum of Royal Kingdoms of India (Rs 367.25 crore), Visitor Centre (Rs 140.45 crore), Veer Balak Udyan (Rs 90.46 crore), Travelator Extension (Rs 27.43 crore), Sports Complex (Rs 23.60 crore), Jetty Development (Rs 12.50 crore) and Rain Forest (Rs 12.85 crore).

Additionally, 25 new e-buses worth Rs 30 crore were launched to enhance Ekta Nagar’s green transport system.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for several key infrastructure initiatives, including -- Birsa Munda Bhavan (Rs 303 crore), Hospitality District Phase I (Rs 54.65 crore), Satpura Protection Wall and Riverfront (Rs 20.72 crore), Bonsai Garden (Rs 18.68 crore), E-Bus Charging Depot (Rs 5.52 crore) and Smart Bus Stops Phase II (Rs 4.68 crore)

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi said: “Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s vision of unity continues to inspire the nation. These projects at Ekta Nagar reflect India’s commitment to progress, sustainability, and inclusive development.”

The event concluded with a vibrant cultural programme celebrating Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, highlighting India’s unity in diversity.

Senior officials, armed forces personnel, and thousands of visitors attended the event at the world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, a global symbol of national pride and unity.

A grand celebration of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas will take place at Ekta Nagar on October 31, marking Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary, Minister and State Spokesperson Jitu Vaghani announced.

