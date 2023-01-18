PM Modi inaugurates second phase of Saansad Khel Mahakumbh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the second phase of Saansad Khel Mahakumbh 2022-23 organised in Basti district, Uttar Pradesh, via video conferencing.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Saansad Khel Mahakumbh is being organised in Basti district by Lok Sabha MP from Basti, Harish Dwivedi since 2021.

Saansad Khel Mahakumbh 2022-23 is being organised in two phases. The first phase was organised from December 10 to December 16, 2022, and the second phase of the Khel Mahakumbh will be organised from January 18 to January 28, 2023.

"The Khel Mahakumbh organises diverse competitions in both indoor and outdoor sports like wrestling, kabaddi, kho kho, basketball, football, hockey, volleyball, handball, chess, carrom, badminton, table tennis etc. Apart from these, competitions in essay writing, painting, rangoli making etc are also organised during the Khel Mahakumbh," the PMO said in a statement.

The Khel Mahakumbh is a novel initiative that provides an opportunity and platform to the youth of District Basti and neighbouring areas to showcase their sporting talent and motivates them to take sport as a career option.

It also endeavours to inculcate the spirit of discipline, teamwork, healthy competition, self-confidence and nationalism among the youth of the region.

( With inputs from ANI )

