PM Modi inaugurates short-term employability programme (STEP) in Maha

Mumbai, Oct 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Chief Minister's Short Term Employability Programme (STEP) on Wednesday, which aims to provide industry-relevant and employment-oriented training to the youth in Maharashtra.

The state Department of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, which will implement the programme, expects that 75,000 trainees will be provided employable skill training in the current year, and about 1 lakh trainees from next year.

According to the Minister of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the inaugural programme is being organised at 600 locations across the state with artisans from the Vishwakarma community, local artists and experts in traditional trades invited as chief guests. This will honour their contributions and foster respect for traditional skills in the community.

“Under this program, a total of 2,506 units will be started in 419 government industrial training institutes (ITIs) and 141 government technical schools in the state. Through this initiative, skill education is being decentralised, and the courses have been selected according to local demand and public interest. The institution management committees of each district will run these courses at the local level. This will increase local participation and accountability in all aspects of education planning, implementation and quality control,” said Minister Lodha.

He further stated that the main objective of this initiative is to provide modern skill training to the youth of the state as per the changing demands of the industries and to make them self-reliant. It also aims to provide self-employment opportunities to the youth and women candidates from rural areas through training at the local level.

According to the government release, the admission process for this program is being implemented completely online, and interested candidates should register on the website https://admission.dvet.gov.in.

The training fee has been fixed at Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 per month. About 25 per cent of the seats have been reserved for trainees in the institute, and the remaining seats will be open to external candidates.

Students of ITI, as well as students pursuing 10th, 12th, diploma or degree will be eligible for these courses. The programme includes courses related to modern technology, including topics such as additive manufacturing, drone technology, electric vehicles, solar energy, cybersecurity, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, green hydrogen, mobile repair technician and social media influencer, among others.

“About 364 special batches will be started for women candidates, and 408 special batches for emerging sectors. Special training centres will be started in Gadchiroli, Latur, Nagpur and Amravati as per the local industry needs, and a special course ‘Vedic Sanskar Junior Assistant’ will also be implemented, keeping in mind the Kumbh Mela to be held in Nashik,” said Minister Lodha.

