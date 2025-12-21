PM Modi interacts with Assam students aboard Brahmaputra cruise

Guwahati, Dec 21 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a special and inspiring interaction with 25 students aboard the cruise vessel 'Charaideo' on the Brahmaputra River, marking a unique engagement during his two-day visit to the state.

The students were selected from different parts of Assam.

The interaction, which lasted around 45 minutes, began from the Gateway Terminal in Guwahati and offered students a rare opportunity to engage directly with the Prime Minister in an informal and encouraging setting.

Against the scenic backdrop of the Brahmaputra, PM Modi interacted face-to-face with the students, discussing issues related to studies, examinations, stress management, motivation and overall personal growth.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister urged students to remain confident, focus on self-discipline, and approach challenges with a positive mindset.

Emphasising holistic development, he encouraged them to balance academics with creativity, curiosity and physical well-being, and advised them not to view examinations as a burden but as an opportunity to test their understanding and perseverance.

The students who took part in the interaction included Nistha Bargohain, Anhita Singh, Bihan Upadhyay, Shubhrajita Barman, Abhineet Barua, Tridisha Malakar, Arpita Das, Shafiur Rahman, Ashita Sharma, Ranjan Kalita, Drishti Goswami, Amit Daimari, Jyotsna Basumatary, Jennifer Ahmed, Naeem Masood, Christina Bora, Tanmay Chutia, Bikash Bhumi, Dibani Majhi, Disha Mirdha, Thaisingdeo Thausen, Kristeena Beti, Devanjali Bhattacharya, Pijush Debnath and Anandita Mishra.

For the participating students, the interaction proved to be a memorable and motivating experience, as they shared their thoughts, aspirations and concerns directly with the Prime Minister.

Several students expressed enthusiasm over the informal nature of the discussion and the encouragement they received.

This interaction marked Prime Minister Modi’s first direct engagement with students during his Assam visit, adding a distinctive and meaningful dimension to his tour of the state.

Officials said the initiative reflected the Prime Minister’s continued focus on youth empowerment and student well-being, while also showcasing Assam’s cultural and natural heritage through the unique river-based setting.

