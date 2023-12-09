PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

New Delhi, Dec 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) and underlined that crores of families in villages across the country have received the benefit of some scheme of the government without having to visit any government office again and again.

"That's why people say, Modi's guarantee means the guarantee of fulfillment," he said.

He also said that the Assembly election result reflects a clear indication of the validity of PM Modi's guarantee and expressed his gratitude to all the voters.

The Prime Minister interacted with the beneficiaries via video conferencing.

According to the government, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

Recalling his interaction with the beneficiaries, the Prime Minister said that more than 1.5 lakh beneficiaries have recorded their experiences during this journey.

He mentioned the benefits of a permanent house, tapped water connection, toilet, free treatment, free ration, gas connection, electricity connection, bank account being opened, benefits under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Fasal Bima Yojna, PM Swanidhi Yojana, and PM Swamitva property cards among others.

He underlined that the government identified the beneficiaries and then took steps to extend the benefits to them.

"Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has become a great medium to reach the people who have not been able to connect with the government schemes till now," PM Modi remarked.

PM Modi said that the journey of VBSY has reached more than 40 thousand village panchayats and many cities in less than a month where more than 1.25 crore people have connected with 'Modi ki Guarantee' vehicle.

He also acknowledged the gratitude of the people for welcoming the 'Modi ki Guarantee' vehicle.

The Prime Minister also noted the several activities taking place before the commencement of the program and mentioned cleanliness drives being conducted, 'prabhat pheris' being taken out to create awareness, children discussing developed India during prayer meetings in schools, rangolis being made, and lamps being lit at the door of every house.

PM Modi expressed happiness that the Panchayats have formed special committees and taken up the important role of welcoming VBSY.

He said that if opposition parties had kept the spirit of service paramount instead of political interest, a large section of the country's population would not have remained in poverty, and Modi's guarantees of today would have been fulfilled 50 years ago.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the oaths taken during this Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra should become life mantras.

"Be it government employees, public representatives or citizens, everyone has to unite with full devotion. India will develop only with Sabka Prayas," PM Modi added.

