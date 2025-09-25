PM Modi interacts with entrepreneurs at UP International Trade Show, praises work

Greater Noida (UP), Sep 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 in Greater Noida on Thursday, held interactions with several entrepreneurs showcasing their products and initiatives at the event.

Entrepreneur Abhishek Grover, who is a beneficiary of the CM Yuva Yojana and PM Vishwakarma scheme, said that both PM Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inquired about his company's plans and engagement with the youth.

"We have partnered with the Uttar Pradesh government to empower youth, women, and the disabled. The trade show is a great platform to showcase brands and increase youth participation in business," Grover told IANS.

Nishat Mirza, attending the trade show for the second time, described his interaction with the Prime Minister as "a proud moment".

"PM Modi asked me about our products and praised our work," she said.

Rahul Tyagi from Addverb, a global robotics company, said that Modi visited their booth and interacted with CEO Sangeet Kumar.

"It was an exciting moment for us, and there was an atmosphere of joy and enthusiasm across our company," Tyagi said.

Pooja Mishra, representing high-tech manufacturer Raphe Mphibr, said that the Prime Minister met their Chairman, Vikas Mishra, and discussed the company’s contribution towards self-reliance in defence.

Meanwhile, Mishra said that our facility is ranked number one in India in many respects.

"We employ 700 people and have assured CM Yogi that this will grow to 10,000 in the next three to four years. We are committed to promoting skill development," Mishra said.

Additionally, Industry representatives said the trade show serves as a vital platform for businesses to showcase innovation and connect with policymakers, while also highlighting India’s growing focus on youth empowerment, technology, and self-reliance.

The India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida will host the third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025, highlighting the state's strengths in innovation, industry, agriculture, and culture on a worldwide scale, from September 25 to 29.

Russia is the partner nation for the five-day event, which will be attended by leaders of the global industry.

Due to the possibility of major traffic disruptions, the event is expected to draw sizable crowds, leading to significant traffic restrictions throughout Greater Noida.

